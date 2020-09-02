“Person in attendance at football activities at Lincoln High School” tests positive for COVID-19, football suspended

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A person who was in attendance at “football activities” at Lincoln High School tested positive for COVID-19, Harrison County Board of Education officials announced via a Facebook post.

The post goes on to read “at this time, for 14 days, all football-related activities are suspended at Lincoln High School. Appropriate individuals will be notified by the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.”

5 Sports spoke with Lincoln Athletic Director Holly Hawkins who confirmed this information. She says only the football program is affected.

The Lincoln High School Cougars were slated to play Fairmont Senior this Friday and Grafton in week two.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.