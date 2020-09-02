Advertisement

Randolph County Board of Education hears concerns from AFT over returning to class

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some Randolph County teachers are apprehensive about returning to the classroom.

AFT Representative Frank Caputo and a handful of those teachers shared their concerns with the county’s Board of Education Tuesday.

“I think you can tell from how Kristy and Lisa talked. We’re absolutely terrified,” said one teacher during the meeting.

Teachers say that the changes in the classroom due to COVID-19 are overwhelming and they need time to adjust. Adding, it is time consuming to figure out how to adapt their curriculum to online and in-person instruction.

Following public comment, board members thanked the teachers for their comments but would not be commenting on the reopening.

