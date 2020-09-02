Advertisement

Randolph County Superintendent addresses football without Wimer Stadium

Wimer Stadium
Wimer Stadium
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wimer Stadium has been the home of the Elkins Tigers since 1935, but after contractors deemed the bleachers unsafe, the 2020 Tigers Football team will be looking for other fields.

Randolph County Superintendent Debra Schmidlen addressed this challenge during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

Schmidlen says they have had other schools reach out, offering their fields for use. She says they are still forming a plan, but the first few weeks of the season have been handled.

“At least the first two we know will be away. This Friday we should have played at home, [Robert C. Byrd High School]. We are traveling to RCB. The following week we should have been hosting Lewis County, we will be going to Lewis County,” explained Schmidlen during Tuesday’s meeting.

