Sen Manchin holds virtual tour of West Point Academy with Bridgeport native.

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin is holding a series of virtual tours of military service academies this week.

During his tour of West Point Academy he was joined by Bridgeport native Fisher Rector who answered questions by high school students from West Virginia interested in attending.

Rector says attending West Point is tough but worth it.

Sen. Manchin will be holding two more tours of service academies this week. More information on how to join these tours van be found here.

