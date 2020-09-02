Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to appear on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Tiger King' reality TV star Carole Baskin is going to be on the next season of 'Dancing with the Stars.'(Source: Netflix/CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - Like all cool cats and kittens, Carole Baskin is going to “Dancing With the Stars.”

The reality TV star who became a pop culture sensation with Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King” is joining the new crop of celebrity dancers that includes TV and film actress Anne Heche, former NBA star Charles Oakley and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean.

The new season premieres on ABC on Sept. 14.

On the Netflix series “Tiger King”, Baskin, who owns a big cat refuge, sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s for-profit breeding of big cats. His nickname is “Joe Exotic” and her signature line is “cool cats and kittens.”

Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed. In June, a federal judge awarded Baskin ownership of the private Oklahoma zoo run by Maldonado-Passage.

Others slated to appear on the dancing show are cheer team coach Monica Aldama, “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, NFL star Vernon Davis, actress Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado, TV host Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, TV host Nev Schulman, real estate agent Chrishell Stause and Olympian Johnny Weir.

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will host the new season after longtime co-host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced their exits from the series in July.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

