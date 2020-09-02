Wednesday Night Forecast | September 2nd, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next two days will feature one stubborn weather pattern featuring rounds of rain. In addition to that, some gusty storm winds may also blow through. We do have a small, but mentionable, threat for those gusty winds to do a little bit of minor damage, mainly to any loose tree limbs. But, as a measure of safety its always a good idea to keep in mind a nice gust can take out some power lines too. Flooding will be another concern, with saturated ground, runoff and the occasional burst of soaking rain. The reward for our first weekend of September will be some quiet and cozy seasonal weather.

Thursday: A piggyback forecast off of Wednesday featuring more rain, which may be heavy at times, as well as the occasional gusty wind blowing through. Severe chances are low, but there. Threats will taper off late Thursday night as our system begins to exit. High: 82

Friday: Early rain showers clearing out from West to East with many of us looking pretty dry by mid to late morning. Clouds will begin clearing out slowly, too. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler later that night with some fog possibly trapped in valleys and along any warm rivers or lakes. High: 78

Saturday: Besides a few passing morning clouds, setting up for a sunny Saturday featuring dry and comfortable weather with temperatures placed right where they should be... even slightly cool for some spots! High: 78

Sunday: Our beautiful weather rolls into another day so this will be a great weekend to spruce up the house - open the windows or switch out those decorations. The cooler (yet mainly seasonable) air will be a refreshing change paired with bright sunshine. High: 80