WVDNR reports high number of bear complaints

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources says they have seen an increase in nuisance bear activity in West Virginia.

Staff are asking West Virginians to remove food and other attractants from around their home to reduce the amount of bear incidents.

The DNR reports over 1,600 bear complaints in 2020 alone. These complaints span from rural backyards to busy cities in the state.

“Once a bear gets a taste for human food, they can become more of a nuisance as they search it out,” said DNR wildlife biologist Colin Carpenter in a statement.

WVDNR staff say you can take these actions to avoid attracting bears:

Remove all food attractants from around your home. Bears are attracted to and will eat anything that humans or other animals will eat. Take down all bird feeders, hummingbird feeders, squirrel feeders and deer feeders. Birds do not need to be fed during the summer.

Store livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.

If you have outside pets, only feed them a portion they will consume each time they are fed. Make sure food isn’t left outside overnight.

Keep trash cans in a garage or storage building until the morning of trash pickup.

Properly installed electric fencing is the best way to keep bears out of beehives and chicken houses.

In a statement Tuesday, WVDNR also remind West Virginians that it is illegal to feed bears.

