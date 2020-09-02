Advertisement

WVDNR reports high number of bear complaints

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources says they have seen an increase in nuisance bear activity in West Virginia.

Staff are asking West Virginians to remove food and other attractants from around their home to reduce the amount of bear incidents.

The DNR reports over 1,600 bear complaints in 2020 alone. These complaints span from rural backyards to busy cities in the state.

“Once a bear gets a taste for human food, they can become more of a nuisance as they search it out,” said DNR wildlife biologist Colin Carpenter in a statement.

WVDNR staff say you can take these actions to avoid attracting bears:

  • Remove all food attractants from around your home. Bears are attracted to and will eat anything that humans or other animals will eat. Take down all bird feeders, hummingbird feeders, squirrel feeders and deer feeders. Birds do not need to be fed during the summer.
  • Store livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
  • If you have outside pets, only feed them a portion they will consume each time they are fed. Make sure food isn’t left outside overnight.
  • Keep trash cans in a garage or storage building until the morning of trash pickup.
  • Properly installed electric fencing is the best way to keep bears out of beehives and chicken houses.

In a statement Tuesday, WVDNR also remind West Virginians that it is illegal to feed bears.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Randolph County Board of Education hears concerns from AFT over returning to class

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Some Randolph County teachers are apprehensive about returning to the classroom.

News

Sen Manchin holds virtual tour of West Point Academy with Bridgeport native.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Senator Joe Manchin is holding a series of virtual tours of military service academies this week.

News

Health Official reminds students to get their immunizations ahead of the school season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some children not to get their routine shots.

News

Community comes to the aid of family dealing with devastating loss.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Going above and beyond is how Carrie Coleman describes her friends and the community for their help providing support her family needs.

Latest News

News

Fatal accident on Rt. 50, 2 vehicles roll off road

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One person has died after a two vehicle accident in Clarksburg.

News

7 Monongalia County bars issued citations by the health department for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Several bars were issued citations after registered sanitarians and other officials visited the establishments.

News

Task force led by U.S. Marshals rescues 25 missing children

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sara Goldenberg
About 200 children currently reported as missing in Northeast Ohio may be in danger and a task force is making progress tracking them down.

News

Health officials report 257 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va., second highest number reported in one day

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The total count is now 10,507 with 2,122 active cases.

News

Those in the Morgantown area step up for family affected by car accident

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
After a tragic accident in the Morgantown area on August 19, two women wanted to step in and help the family involved in any way they could.

Items for the Coleman family

Updated: 17 hours ago