WVU QB Doege named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Watch List

Award is for best offensive player from state of Texas
Doege
Doege(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU redshirt Junior quarterback Jarret Doege has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Watch List for the best offensive player in Division I football from the state of Texas.

The Lubbock native is vying for the starting quarterback job. He played in four games for the Mountaineers in 2019 after transferring from Bowling Green and threw for 818 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Doege is one of 11 Big 12 players to be named to the award watch list.

