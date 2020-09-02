Advertisement

WVU Starbucks temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

(KY3)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Starbucks location at the Market @ UPlace on West Virginia University’s campus closed Wednesday after a COVID-19 exposure at the University Place storefront, officials say.

WVU officials immediately implemented its safety protocols, initiating a deep cleaning of the space. WVU is also working closely with the Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) in its case investigation and contact tracing.

All campus dining establishments have plexiglass guards to create safe barriers in sale, service counters and any area that requires or encourages close interaction. As a result, anyone who visited the Starbucks location at the Market @ Uplace should self-monitor for symptoms, but health experts say potential exposure in this environment is minimal.

“We know that we’ll identify additional positive cases as we work to perform targeted testing of certain high-risk groups on campus,” said Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of Urgent Care and Student Health Services. “However, the rate and spread of infection can be minimized if individuals will quarantine until test results are received, wear a mask and stay physically distanced as much as possible.”

University officials say it is required that all students, faculty and staff report a positive COVID-19 test result. Students should report a positive test to the CARE Team at 304-293-5611 or CAREteam@mail.wvu.edu. Employees should report a positive test to Medical Management at 304-293-5700 ext. 8 or MedicalManagement@mail.wvu.edu.

