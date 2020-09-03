East Fairmont downs Weir in first game of 2020 season, 4-2

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girls soccer seemed to have an answer to every move Weir made as the Bees downed the Red Riders, 4-2.

All four goals came from different players as Becky Buchanan, Makayla Comas, McKenzie Moyer & Chloelle Fitz each found the back of the net. Kiersten Maxey had a pair of assists for the Bees.

East Fairmont will play at Grafton on Thursday night.

