East Fairmont downs Weir in first game of 2020 season, 4-2

Four different girls scored goals for the Bees
East Fairmont girls soccer
East Fairmont girls soccer(WDTV)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girls soccer seemed to have an answer to every move Weir made as the Bees downed the Red Riders, 4-2.

All four goals came from different players as Becky Buchanan, Makayla Comas, McKenzie Moyer & Chloelle Fitz each found the back of the net. Kiersten Maxey had a pair of assists for the Bees.

East Fairmont will play at Grafton on Thursday night.

