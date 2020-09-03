Fairmont Senior to scrimmage Cabell Midland Friday
Week 1 game vs. Lincoln postponed
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior will host AAA runner-up Cabell Midland in a scrimmage on Friday at 2 p.m. at East-West Stadium.
The Polar Bears had their Week 1 game against Lincoln postponed due to a positive case of COVID-19 by a person who was in attendance at Cougar football activities last week.
Fairmont Senior will instead open its season against North Marion in Week 2 on September 11.
