Health officials report 203 new cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 203 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

It brings the total count to 10,845.

DHHR officials also reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 237.

The patients were a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Mercer County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Randolph County, and a 71-year old female from Lincoln County.

“We grieve, together with their families, the tragic loss of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 2,266 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 145 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-fourpatients are in ICU, and 24 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (34), Berkeley (812), Boone (145), Braxton (9), Brooke (97), Cabell (560), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (7), Fayette (369), Gilmer (20), Grant (142), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (123), Hardy (75), Harrison (280), Jackson (205), Jefferson (373), Kanawha (1,553), Lewis (34), Lincoln (122), Logan (503), Marion (221), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (323), Mineral (144), Mingo (262), Monongalia (1,259), Monroe (127), Morgan (38), Nicholas (53), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (307), Raleigh (377), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (33), Summers (19), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (269), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (313), Wyoming (68).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.