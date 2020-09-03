Advertisement

Hunt for man who steals truck, escapes, admitted to hospital, escapes again

Thomas Fincham
Thomas Fincham(Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Thomas Fincham of Fairmont is on the run -for the second time now- after stealing a truck, officials say. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for him.

On Sept. 2, after being pursued by Pennsylvania State Police with a stolen truck, Fincham made his way into West Virginia onto Rt. 857 and onto Darnell Hollow Rd. where he took off on foot to escape the stolen truck.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies took Fincham into custody after his short pursuit.

He then complained of chest pains and was admitted to Monongalia General Hospital for treatment.

On Sept. 3, Fincham was able to escape his room, once again on foot, to a wooded area.

Officials searched the area with drones but were unsuccessful.

Fincham was last seen wearing blue hospital pants and hospital socks. He was last seen in the area of West Run Rd. and the North Hills area.

He has pending charges in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Fincham 51-years-old. He is described by officials as a white male, 6′1,” 200 lbs, with brown hair, and several tattoos. If anyone sees someone fitting this description, they are asked to contact the Monongalia County 9-1-1 center.

