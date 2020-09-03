Lewis County & Braxton will scrimmage Friday, Eagles forfeit opener

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County’s home opener against Braxton County on Friday will now be a scrimmage as the Eagles have forfeited the game.

Lewis County head coach Dustin Cogar confirmed the news with 5 News on Wednesday afternoon.

Braxton does not have enough players who are eligible to play that have gotten in enough practices, according to WVSSAC regulations.

The Minutemen will officially begin their 2020 campaign with Elkins on Sept 11.

