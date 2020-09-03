Monongalia County family tries to move forward after fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two weeks ago on August 22, the Braddock family lost their home to a fire.

“We went outside and the whole roof was nothing but smoke and the window on the side was pouring smoke out of it,” explained Michelle Braddock.

They were told they had three minutes to get personal items. In those three minutes they managed to grab a few meaningful items and hardly any clothes.

Westover police said the Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire, but said is has been considered an accidental fire.

The Braddocks, however, believes drugs were involved. A week prior to the fire, a man was arrested for trying to sell methamphetamine.

“It kind of just makes me mad about it because we lost everything that we had in that house that we worked hard for to get and then we lost it because of someone else’s drug habit,” said Michelle.

To lose what they owned was a tough pill to swallow after they were evicted from their previous home and spent three weeks homeless, but the family said there is more to life than material things.

“I am happy we all mad it out okay, we are all alive,” said Michelle.

“I’m just hoping it gets better over time,” Michelle’s son, Anthony Briggs said.

“Hopefully we can start from the bottom and work our way back up to the top,” Michael Braddock, Michelle’s husband said.

The family does have a GoFundMe page and they say the community has already been helpful, but they are in need of much more.

