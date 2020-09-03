Advertisement

Monongalia County School Superintendent looks ahead to school reopening decision on Saturday

Monongalia County Schools
Monongalia County Schools
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s school reentry is based on a four-color coded system - marked green, yellow, orange or red.

Monongalia County is at an orange as of Wednesday which, under Governor Justice’s guidelines, means it might be required to begin the school year with remote learning and can not transition to in-person or blended learning models until it reaches yellow or green.

“Where we are right now, we are waiting for Saturday night at 9 PM and the reason that that hour is important and that day will determine what type of return to school we will have beginning on September 8th,” said Dr. Eddie Campbell, the Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools.

The county has 18 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people according to DHHR reporting. The county currently holds the third highest rate of positive coronavirus cases in West Virginia - sitting behind Monroe and Logan counties.

If Monongalia County starts classes in remote learning mode, students will not be able to take part in extracurricular activies.

“We currently, as of this morning, we’re an orange county and what the means to us is is that if on Saturday night we are still orange that we have been directed to open school 100% remotely,” said Dr. Campbell.

