R-junior Doege named WVU starting QB for Week 1
Doege beat out incumbent Austin Kendall
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head football coach Neal Brown announced on Thursday that redshirt junior quarterback Jarret Doege will start for the Mountaineers in their Week 1 game against Eastern Kentucky.
Doege beat out redshirt senior and incumbent QB Austin Kendall. Brown said it was an intense quarterback battle up until the final scrimmage.
Jarret played in four games for the Mountaineers in 2019 after transferring from Bowling Green, passing for 818 yards and 7 touchdowns.
WVU is set to kickoff against EKU on Saturday, September 12 at 12 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
