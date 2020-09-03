R-junior Doege named WVU starting QB for Week 1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head football coach Neal Brown announced on Thursday that redshirt junior quarterback Jarret Doege will start for the Mountaineers in their Week 1 game against Eastern Kentucky.

Doege beat out redshirt senior and incumbent QB Austin Kendall. Brown said it was an intense quarterback battle up until the final scrimmage.

Week 1 starting QB: Jarret Doege pic.twitter.com/Mg84bXkaDP — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) September 3, 2020

Jarret played in four games for the Mountaineers in 2019 after transferring from Bowling Green, passing for 818 yards and 7 touchdowns.

WVU is set to kickoff against EKU on Saturday, September 12 at 12 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

