The effects of WVU positive cases goes beyond campus and into the Morgantown community of athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Covid numbers are rising throughout Monongalia County, with most cases coming from WVU. For parents that call Morgantown home, they say it’s not only affecting kids education, but their need for after school activities.

Out of all extracurricular activities, the most popular being sports.

This is an important aspect in many communities, but unfortunately for those in Morgantown, they are feeling the rath of WVU moving them closer to leaving everything on the sidelines.

“Everything is just so chaotic right now,” assistant football coach at Trinity Christian, Rick Hill said. “Us as coaches don’t know when or if we’re going to play one week or play the next week,” he said.

From a parents perspective, the chaos continues off the field.

Christy Brooks has a son, Zach Brooks, who is a junior and plays football at University High School. She said even if sporting events are able to continue in the area, there’s still a lot of unfairness.

“Historically we’ve always had buses to the away games,” Brooks said. “This year, we were told that we were not going to be provided buses.”

This means parents would have to transport their children to and from games and practices, which are hard for those who work or can’t afford to travel.

For Christy, this is a challenge for other reasons. Right now she is going through chemo, which makes transporting her son a little more difficult.

“Sometime’s it’s really hard for me to feel like going, but I know that I have to do that,” she said.

Christy continues to not only fight against cancer…but fights to make sure her son can play under the Friday night lights.

“As a single parent, I’m a widow, and his father passed away,” she said. “He doesn’t have a lot of support. It’s an outlet for him, it’s a stress reliever for him, it builds his self esteem and self worth.”

The ability to play without any conflict provides a win on and off the field.

“This is the times of their lives when they’re suppose to have fun and be kids and not be worried all the time about how they’re going to get to the game or who’s going to take them or how are they getting home,” she said.

Delegate Danielle Walker agrees.

“It is so disheartening to know that these kids may not be able to play because the cases are rising,” she said.

Walker also stated that this is not to put the blame on anyone, but instead a call to provide the same equity for the kids in the area grades k-12 as those at WVU.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.