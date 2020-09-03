Advertisement

The effects of WVU positive cases goes beyond campus and into the Morgantown community of athletics

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Covid numbers are rising throughout Monongalia County, with most cases coming from WVU. For parents that call Morgantown home, they say it’s not only affecting kids education, but their need for after school activities.

Out of all extracurricular activities, the most popular being sports.

This is an important aspect in many communities, but unfortunately for those in Morgantown, they are feeling the rath of WVU moving them closer to leaving everything on the sidelines.

“Everything is just so chaotic right now,” assistant football coach at Trinity Christian, Rick Hill said. “Us as coaches don’t know when or if we’re going to play one week or play the next week,” he said.

From a parents perspective, the chaos continues off the field.

Christy Brooks has a son, Zach Brooks, who is a junior and plays football at University High School. She said even if sporting events are able to continue in the area, there’s still a lot of unfairness.

“Historically we’ve always had buses to the away games,” Brooks said. “This year, we were told that we were not going to be provided buses.”

This means parents would have to transport their children to and from games and practices, which are hard for those who work or can’t afford to travel.

For Christy, this is a challenge for other reasons. Right now she is going through chemo, which makes transporting her son a little more difficult.

“Sometime’s it’s really hard for me to feel like going, but I know that I have to do that,” she said.

Christy continues to not only fight against cancer…but fights to make sure her son can play under the Friday night lights.

“As a single parent, I’m a widow, and his father passed away,” she said. “He doesn’t have a lot of support. It’s an outlet for him, it’s a stress reliever for him, it builds his self esteem and self worth.”

The ability to play without any conflict provides a win on and off the field.

“This is the times of their lives when they’re suppose to have fun and be kids and not be worried all the time about how they’re going to get to the game or who’s going to take them or how are they getting home,” she said.

Delegate Danielle Walker agrees.

“It is so disheartening to know that these kids may not be able to play because the cases are rising,” she said.

Walker also stated that this is not to put the blame on anyone, but instead a call to provide the same equity for the kids in the area grades k-12 as those at WVU.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

W.Va. native and actress joins senator to encourage West Virginians to fill out Census

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say time is quickly running out. The deadline to complete the Census is just 27 days away – September 30.

News

Hunt for man who steals truck, escapes, admitted to hospital, escapes again

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Fairmont man who escaped after stealing a truck.

News

WVEA President condemns Justice’s actions, calls for county control in school reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
During a news conference on Thursday, West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee called for county control in Monongalia County’s return to school.

News

West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons open Sept. 26

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
DNR officials say archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open late September.

Latest News

News

WVU Student Conduct imposes more sanctions in COVID-19-related investigations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
More students are sanctioned as part of an ongoing investigation.

News

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 10 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

News

Health officials report 203 new cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Health officials report over 200 new COVID-19 cases. Over 2,000 cases are active.

News

W.Va. teachers union and state superintendent clash over PPE, cleaning supplies

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Members of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) held a honk-and-wave event in Charleston. The union is concerned there isn’t enough PPE or cleaning supplies for teachers.

News

Mon Fire family

Updated: 21 hours ago

Coronavirus

The Rock, his family tested positive for the coronavirus

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.