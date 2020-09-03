Advertisement

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Flash Flood Watch and Strong Storms Possible
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have a wet day ahead for NCWV. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of our counties west of I79 until 8 pm. As a low-pressure system from the west approaches our area giving us a widespread rain event with some windy conditions. Now if you live east of I79 the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather being damaging winds as the main threat. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather App for updated details.

Thursday: Widespread rain showers with strong storms possible east of I79. High: 80

Friday: Showers will start to taper off early for your Friday morning with a high-pressure system building in from the west allowing us to dry out in the afternoon. High: 78

Saturday: Starting to feel like fall with cooler temperatures and dry conditions. High: 78

Sunday: The great weather continues into Sunday with conditions remaining dry and temperatures struggling to reach the 80s. High: 84

Monday: Light rain chances for your Monday with windy conditions in the afternoon. High: 84

Tuesday: Slight rain chances with storms approaching. Windy conditions continue. High: 86

