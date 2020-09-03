Advertisement

Thursday Night Forecast | September 3rd, 2020

Flash flood watch until 8 PM tonight for a large chunk of NCWV along and West of I-79
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our soggiest day of September has arrived with copious amounts of rain drenching the region from time to time. We have a Flash Flood Watch issued for a large portion of NCWV along and West of I-79 that is in effect until 8 PM tonight. In addition to that, there is also the risk of strong, gusty winds tonight for our Eastern regions. The bulk of the stormy weather is expected to taper off following sunset with the loss of daytime heating. Dense cloud cover so far has allowed severe weather to be suppressed but the risk is still there with any clearing. Overnight, another rogue soaking may be around but overall we should see light rain, drizzle and breezy winds as our frontal boundary works to sweep through by Friday morning.

Friday: Early rain showers and cloud cover clearing out around Midday. A comfortable change for daytime temperatures as a light breeze blows in from the Northwest. High: 78

Saturday: A beautiful start to our holiday weekend! Following some early morning cloud cover, sunshine will break through and really show off. Temperatures will be kept on the slightly cool side. A great day to enjoy the outdoors and get some fresh air! High: 78

Sunday: Our beautiful weather rolls into another day so this will be a great weekend to spruce up the house - open the windows or switch out those decorations. Temperatures expected to be a few degrees milder, but still right around average in the low 80s. High: 82

Monday (Labor Day): Our holiday for the hard-working should feature mostly dry weather, however there is a slight chance of a shower from a little ripple or wave moving through. Nothing enough to ruin any barb-b-ques. High: 84

