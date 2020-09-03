Advertisement

Wednesday Night Forecast | September 2nd, 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Next few hours will be quiet for most folks with plenty of fog and dew to blanket the region. An isolated downpour will likely arrive in the predawn hours of Thursday morning as a precursor to the widespread rainstorms in the forecast for the afternoon/evening. Just like today, tomorrow will feature some dry times in there, too. But as the saying goes, when it rains it pours. Also throwing in some gusty winds for tomorrow as our first wavy frontal boundary sweeps through. Friday we will kick off another morning with scattered rain showers before we clear out for a comfortably cool weekend.

Thursday: A piggyback forecast off of Wednesday featuring more rain, which may be heavy at times, as well as the occasional gusty wind blowing through. Severe chances are low, but there. Threats will taper off late Thursday night as our system begins to exit. High: 82

Friday: Early rain showers clearing out from West to East with many of us looking pretty dry by mid to late morning. Clouds will begin clearing out slowly, too. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler later that night with some fog possibly trapped in valleys and along any warm rivers or lakes. High: 78

Saturday: Besides a few passing morning clouds, setting up for a sunny Saturday featuring dry and comfortable weather with temperatures placed right where they should be... even slightly cool for some spots! High: 78

Sunday: Our beautiful weather rolls into another day so this will be a great weekend to spruce up the house - open the windows or switch out those decorations. The cooler (yet mainly seasonable) air will be a refreshing change paired with bright sunshine. High: 80

Latest News

Forecast

11 PM forecast Sept 2nd 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | September 2nd, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
The wet mid-week days are here with a nice reward on the way to finish off the week.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast September 2nd 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Wednesday Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Two cold fronts slide through that'll make for a stormy occasion today and tomorrow.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | September 1st, 2020

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Mid-week weather will feature one pesky system that wants to bring consistent rounds of soaking rain with limited dry times between. After we move over the soggy mid-week hump, we set up for a beautiful first weekend of September.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast September 1st 2020

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen campbells 6 pm forecast sept 1 2020

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT

Forecast

Monday Night Forecast | August 31, 2020

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A soggy start to the week with more rain ahead the next few days. We do have a treat to look forward to our first weekend of September following some drenching days.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast August 31st

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 Pm Forecast August 31st 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT