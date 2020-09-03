Wednesday Night Forecast | September 2nd, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Next few hours will be quiet for most folks with plenty of fog and dew to blanket the region. An isolated downpour will likely arrive in the predawn hours of Thursday morning as a precursor to the widespread rainstorms in the forecast for the afternoon/evening. Just like today, tomorrow will feature some dry times in there, too. But as the saying goes, when it rains it pours. Also throwing in some gusty winds for tomorrow as our first wavy frontal boundary sweeps through. Friday we will kick off another morning with scattered rain showers before we clear out for a comfortably cool weekend.

Thursday: A piggyback forecast off of Wednesday featuring more rain, which may be heavy at times, as well as the occasional gusty wind blowing through. Severe chances are low, but there. Threats will taper off late Thursday night as our system begins to exit. High: 82

Friday: Early rain showers clearing out from West to East with many of us looking pretty dry by mid to late morning. Clouds will begin clearing out slowly, too. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler later that night with some fog possibly trapped in valleys and along any warm rivers or lakes. High: 78

Saturday: Besides a few passing morning clouds, setting up for a sunny Saturday featuring dry and comfortable weather with temperatures placed right where they should be... even slightly cool for some spots! High: 78

Sunday: Our beautiful weather rolls into another day so this will be a great weekend to spruce up the house - open the windows or switch out those decorations. The cooler (yet mainly seasonable) air will be a refreshing change paired with bright sunshine. High: 80