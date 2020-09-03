Advertisement

Wirt County forfeits Thursday's opener at Trinity due to rise of COVID-19 cases in Mon County

Mon County was in the orange zone as of Thursday morning
Trinity football
Trinity football(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Wirt County has forfeited Thursday’s season opening game at Trinity Christian school due to COVID-19 concerns with a rise in cases in Monongalia County.

As of Thursday morning, Mon County is in the orange zone in the WV DHHR’s color-coded map, which would have allowed the two teams to play tonight’s contest. If Mon County remains in orange on Saturday night, all athletic event in the county will be suspended, but teams will still be allowed to practice.

Trinity was set to begin just its second varsity season since 2013, and first with new head coach Christopher Simpson.

Trinity Christian Director of School Advancement, Jeannine Kelley, said in a statement “The Trinity administration is very disappointed in the decision by Wirt County officials, since the guidelines do not prohibit athletic contests while in the orange zone and the Trinity athletic department has been following WVSSAC guidelines in preparation for tonight’s game.”

This story will be updated.

