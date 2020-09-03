W.Va. teachers union and state superintendent clash over PPE, cleaning supplies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Some tension broke out Wednesday between one of West Virginia’s teachers unions and the state superintendent.

Members of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) held a honk-and-wave event in Charleston. The union is concerned there isn’t enough PPE or cleaning supplies for teachers.

They’re also concerned the proper plans aren’t in place for possible COVID cases in the schools.

AFT President Fred Albert said, “We need to be with our students, we want to be with our students. But we also want to make sure that their health concerns are number one priority, and that they are kept safe. So, we agree. We want them back in school. Teachers want to be there, as well.”

State Superintendent Clayton Burch said not only are there plans, they’ve been published. He also said they’ve tripled checked PPE and found just one issue: gloves for custodians.

Burch said they took care of the issue, and any administrator needs to call him if there are further issues.

“I’ve got a superintendent in Mineral County, I was working with him and his principals and we found a few issues there,” Burch said Wednesday during the state’s COVID-19 briefing. “There was a gap in materials getting to a particular classroom and not the school … found it out and just communicating with the principals and the superintendent, we took care of it.”

