WVEA President condemns Justice’s actions, calls for county control in school reopening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During a news conference on Thursday, West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee called for county control in Monongalia County’s return to school.

“Flip-flopping back-and-forth between in-person and remote learning is chaotic, stressful and does not present a good learning environment,” said Lee.

The conference was held at the White Park Pavilion alongside Monongalia County Education Association President Heather Deluca Nestor.

They blame the county’s current orange status on WVU students returning to campus. Lee says even if WVU went virtual, there would still be students in Morgantown, and those students would likely still throw parties.

“Staying remote to start is the best course of action for the safety and education of our students,” said Lee.

He says he met with Monongalia County Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell to discuss the best way to teach students. Lee says the color coding map is not right for the unique situation Monongalia County is in.

“It should be based on conversations with our educators, the parents and the community. Not what color a map is on Saturday,” said Lee. “The flip-flopping can not continue.”

The conference culminated in Lee asking the Monongalia County Board of Education to join WVEA in an injunction against the state’s decision to adhere strictly to the color coded map. He says they should create a plan to begin school virtually for the first few weeks of class to adapt to the fluid situation.

“Our organization believes that the control over the system and the proper way to open schools belongs to the local county board of education,” said Lee.

If Monongalia County does not return to a yellow or green status on the color-coded map by 9 p.m. Friday, classes will be held virtually, beginning Tuesday, September 8th.

