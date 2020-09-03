Advertisement

WVU Student Conduct imposes more sanctions in COVID-19-related investigations

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University officials have scheduled hearings that could result in suspension or expulsion for three students who have a history of repeated violations as part of ongoing investigations related to COVID-19 and violations of the Student Code of Conduct.

47 students have been placed on probation for violations as of Thursday. Student Conduct is also processing charges for 20 additional students who will face probation if found responsible.

“So far, we have also been able to identify at least 17 more individuals from recent social media posts and tips,” said Carrie Showalter, executive director of the Office of Student Conduct. “These individuals, and others identified as we continue our review, may face sanctions if found responsible. We want to thank those who are sharing tips to our Office and we encourage people to continue to report potential violations.”

To report individuals not following COVID-19 guidelines, visit go.wvu.edu/reportcovidviolations. Reports may also be made by calling University Police at 304-293-COPS or submitted anonymously through the LiveSafe app.

