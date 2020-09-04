Accident impacts those back ‘Holmes’: former Bridgeport athlete seriously injured

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It takes a lot for an athlete to have an impact on and off the field, and after a tragic accident in Braxton County involving former athlete, from Bridgeport High School class of ’17, Mackenzie Holmes, his impact off the field is showing now more than ever.

“He’s was always like a big teddy bear honestly and just someone who would have your back,” a childhood friend and Marshall basketball player, Jarrod West said. “He’s just a genuinely nice person. Really funny guy, great personality and just kind to people and he’s still like that today,” he said.

Which goes to show it’s no wonder those in the area were able to pull together after word spread about Mackenzie’s accident.

“I think he’s come so far out of it and that he’s continuing to do better, and I’m just so thankful to those who have reached out,” Mackenzie’s mother, Melanie Hardy said.

Many in the area even went beyond reaching out. A go fund me page was created to help with his recovery.

“Honestly I think that’s why so many people have donated and are doing everything they can to help him out because they know what kind of person Mackenzie is and everyone knows the kind of impact he’s had on the Bridgeport community,” West said.

So far Mackenzie has had two surgery procedures and is expected to need a few more, but his mother says based off of his condition, a touchdown for the win toward regaining his strength is in sight.

“It was like 5:40 this morning, my phone rang, it scared me to death but it was Mackenzie and he sounded so good, he really did,” Hardy said.

So far the community has raised over $10,000 for Mackenzie through GoFundMe.

