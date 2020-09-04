Advertisement

Accident impacts those back ‘Holmes’: former Bridgeport athlete seriously injured

Mackenzie Holme's car after the accident. (Melanie Hardy)
Mackenzie Holme's car after the accident. (Melanie Hardy)(Melanie Hardy)
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It takes a lot for an athlete to have an impact on and off the field, and after a tragic accident in Braxton County involving former athlete, from Bridgeport High School class of ’17, Mackenzie Holmes, his impact off the field is showing now more than ever.

“He’s was always like a big teddy bear honestly and just someone who would have your back,” a childhood friend and Marshall basketball player, Jarrod West said. “He’s just a genuinely nice person. Really funny guy, great personality and just kind to people and he’s still like that today,” he said.

Which goes to show it’s no wonder those in the area were able to pull together after word spread about Mackenzie’s accident.

“I think he’s come so far out of it and that he’s continuing to do better, and I’m just so thankful to those who have reached out,” Mackenzie’s mother, Melanie Hardy said.

Many in the area even went beyond reaching out. A go fund me page was created to help with his recovery.

“Honestly I think that’s why so many people have donated and are doing everything they can to help him out because they know what kind of person Mackenzie is and everyone knows the kind of impact he’s had on the Bridgeport community,” West said.

So far Mackenzie has had two surgery procedures and is expected to need a few more, but his mother says based off of his condition, a touchdown for the win toward regaining his strength is in sight.

“It was like 5:40 this morning, my phone rang, it scared me to death but it was Mackenzie and he sounded so good, he really did,” Hardy said.

So far the community has raised over $10,000 for Mackenzie through GoFundMe.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child life-flighted from burn injuries in Shinnston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Harrison 911 operators say a child was life-flighted near Pine Bluff Road in Shinnston for burn injuries.

News

Car flys off interstate, crashes into pond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A single vehicle driving near the Fairmont exit on I-79 drove off the ramp and landed into a muddy pond.

Sports

Three season-openers called off for Monongalia County schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morgantown, University and Clay-Battelle games impacted due to recent DHHR map release

News

Health officials report 192 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
WV DHHR officials reported 192 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

Latest News

News

Fairmont Police Department searching for suspects in car burglaries

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The suspect broke several car windows to steal purses and bags in Fairmont and Bridgeport Thursday afternoon.

News

Gov. Justice announces $766-million project to expand broadband access

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday that would allow the state to leverage $766-million over the next 10 years to expand broadband connectivity to 121,000 homes in the state.

News

Elkins officials release results of charter change survey

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
City staff released the results of that online survey Thursday afternoon.

News

The effects of WVU positive cases goes beyond campus and into the Morgantown community of athletics

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Covid numbers are rising throughout Monongalia County, with most cases coming from WVU. For parents that call Morgantown home, they say it’s not only affecting kids education, but their need for after school activities.

News

ATVs now allowed to drive on W.Va. roads

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Brendan Tierney
A bill passed by the state Legislature allows registered off-road vehicles to drive up to 20 miles on most roadways in West Virginia.

News

W.Va. native and actress joins senator to encourage West Virginians to fill out Census

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say time is quickly running out. The deadline to complete the Census is just 27 days away – September 30.