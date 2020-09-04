Advertisement

Buckhannon’s Linger to box on FOX Sunday in Los Angeles

First fight since January
Dakota Linger
Dakota Linger(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon native Dakota Linger (12-3-2) will return to the boxing ring this Sunday at 8 p.m. in Los Angeles. Linger is set to fight Texas native Omar Juarez (7-0) in an eight round welterweight bout.

The fight will air on FOX from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Linger has not boxed since January, when he beat Darel Harris in the main event of the Clarksburg West Virginia Toughman competition.

