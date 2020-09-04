Advertisement

Car flys off interstate, crashes into pond

Car lands in mud in Fairmont
Car lands in mud in Fairmont(Winfield District Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A single vehicle driving up I-79 Northbound near the Fairmont exit drove off the ramp and was airborne before landing into a muddy pond, officials with the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department (WDVFD) report.

According to a Facebook post, at 7:20 a.m. Friday, WDVFD was alerted of a vehicle accident with entrapment on interstate 79 Northbound at the 136 mile marker off the ramp (Downtown Fairmont Exit).

The post goes on to read, “crews arrived on scene with the Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy’s to find a single vehicle had left the off ramp, traveled approximately 100 yards down the grass, through a perimeter fence of a catch pond and went airborne into the muddy slurry pond.”

Officials say the accident claimed to have happened at 1 a.m.

Crews had shutdown the ramp for approximately 25-30 minutes so the patient could be packaged and loaded by the Marion County Rescue Squad.

The patient had some how made it out of the vehicle and into the grass, officials add

