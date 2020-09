BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison 911 operators say a child was life-flighted near Pine Bluff Road in Shinnston for burn injuries.

This occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Harrison EMS, Shinnston and Worthington fire departments responded.

