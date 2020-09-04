Elkins officials release results of charter change survey

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins’ charter change survey ended Thursday morning. City staff released the results of that online survey Thursday afternoon.

Some highlights:

Nearly 70% of respondents agreed that the charter needed to be changed.

Over 80% of respondents say the changes need to focus on updating obsolete sections

There were 35 comments against the charter update. “Why do you have to change things that worked for hundred years,” said one comment. “We don’t need to create a job that pays that much money and power that is not elected by the people,” read another comment opposed to a proposed city manager-style government.

There was a split between whether respondents want a Mayor-Council government (which is currently in-place) or a Manager-Mayor government.

Respondents of this poll were not randomly selected. They do not represent a cross-section of the community, as Randolph County residents without internet were unable to participate.

