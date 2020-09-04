Elkins officials release results of charter change survey
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins’ charter change survey ended Thursday morning. City staff released the results of that online survey Thursday afternoon.
Some highlights:
- Nearly 70% of respondents agreed that the charter needed to be changed.
- Over 80% of respondents say the changes need to focus on updating obsolete sections
- There were 35 comments against the charter update.
- “Why do you have to change things that worked for hundred years,” said one comment.
- “We don’t need to create a job that pays that much money and power that is not elected by the people,” read another comment opposed to a proposed city manager-style government.
- There was a split between whether respondents want a Mayor-Council government (which is currently in-place) or a Manager-Mayor government.
Respondents of this poll were not randomly selected. They do not represent a cross-section of the community, as Randolph County residents without internet were unable to participate.
