Fairmont Police Department searching for suspects in car burglaries

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont police are searching for a man accused of a string of car burglaries.

The suspect broke several car windows to steal purses and bags in Fairmont and Bridgeport Thursday afternoon.

Fairmont police say the car burglaries are an anomaly for the area. They say the suspect willing to risk confrontation in daylight is “blatant, brazen and dangerous.”

Unknown criminals have broken out car windows parked at businesses to steal bags/purses in Fairmont and Bridgeport over... Posted by Fairmont Police Department, W.Va. on Thursday, September 3, 2020

The suspect has long dreads and was wearing a white t-shirt. There is an accomplice wearing a black shirt and red shorts. They are driving a blue/gray late-model Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information on these men are asked to contact Fairmont Police immediately.

