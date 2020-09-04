Advertisement

Friday Morning Weather Forecast

A taste of fall-like weather
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -We are finally at the finish line with the wet weather for this week. We are currently waiting out on a cold front to move through the area this afternoon. Rain showers will be associated with the front but more importantly cooler temperatures. Temperatures tonight will drop down into the lower 50s with dew points being nonexistent. By the time you wake up on Saturday morning, you will next an extra cup of coffee and a heavy comfortable blanket.

Friday Night: Just in time for your high school football games the weather will clear out with a light rain chance south of US-33. Low: 52

Saturday: A Fantastic start to your week. The winds will be coming out of the north as a taste of some early fall weather will be in our region. Plenty of sunshine with some light clouds but staying dry. High: 78

Sunday: The perfect weather will continue going into Sunday with temperatures starting to warm back up into the mid-80s and the sunshine will be out on full blast. High: 84

Monday (Labor Day): Great day to have the day off with windy conditions and a late-day rain chance. Enjoy! High: 86

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | September 3rd, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
The wet mid-week days are here with a nice reward on the way to finish off the week.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast September 3rd 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

Full WX 6 PM Sept 3 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Most of our viewing area is under a flash flood watch until 8pm with a strong storm chance to our east.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | September 2nd, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
The wet mid-week days are here with a nice reward on the way to finish off the week.

Forecast

11 PM forecast Sept 2nd 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | September 2nd, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
The wet mid-week days are here with a nice reward on the way to finish off the week.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast September 2nd 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Two cold fronts slide through that'll make for a stormy occasion today and tomorrow.

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | September 1st, 2020

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Mid-week weather will feature one pesky system that wants to bring consistent rounds of soaking rain with limited dry times between. After we move over the soggy mid-week hump, we set up for a beautiful first weekend of September.