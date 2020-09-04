Friday Morning Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -We are finally at the finish line with the wet weather for this week. We are currently waiting out on a cold front to move through the area this afternoon. Rain showers will be associated with the front but more importantly cooler temperatures. Temperatures tonight will drop down into the lower 50s with dew points being nonexistent. By the time you wake up on Saturday morning, you will next an extra cup of coffee and a heavy comfortable blanket.

Friday Night: Just in time for your high school football games the weather will clear out with a light rain chance south of US-33. Low: 52

Saturday: A Fantastic start to your week. The winds will be coming out of the north as a taste of some early fall weather will be in our region. Plenty of sunshine with some light clouds but staying dry. High: 78

Sunday: The perfect weather will continue going into Sunday with temperatures starting to warm back up into the mid-80s and the sunshine will be out on full blast. High: 84

Monday (Labor Day): Great day to have the day off with windy conditions and a late-day rain chance. Enjoy! High: 86

