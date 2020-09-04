Advertisement

Friday Night Forecast | September 4th 2020

Our last round of stormy weather now exiting to the Southeast.
Our last round of stormy weather now exiting to the Southeast.(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last round of rainy, stormy weather is slowly exiting the region. Tonight, any partly cloudy sky (mainly those areas seeing rain this afternoon) will clear out nicely overnight before clouds return for a brief period of time Saturday morning. This weekend really will be something to enjoy with plentiful sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The extra bonus is that it is a holiday weekend and the weather looks to behave for many of us. After the start of next week, the forecast gets a little iffy as models are in disagreement with timing out a system for late-week.

Saturday: Besides a few early morning clouds, our weekend kicks off with bright sunshine and a comfortable breeze. High: 78

Sunday: Another great day with abundant sunshine to brighten up the region. A few clouds will develop late. Temperatures around seasonable. High: 82

Monday (Labor Day): Our holiday for the hard-working should feature mostly dry weather, however there is a slight chance of a shower from a little ripple or wave moving through. Nothing enough to ruin any outdoor plans. High: 86

Tuesday: Things look messy to the North of us, above the Pennslyvania state line. We are keeping a shower chance in the forecast just in case that area of wet weather decides to drop into our region. Otherwise, it we will make a return to the heat and humidity with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. High: 88

