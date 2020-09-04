Gov. Justice announces $766-million project to expand broadband access

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday that would allow the state to leverage $766-million over the next 10 years to expand broadband connectivity to 121,000 homes in the state.

“We’re going to cover up West Virginia with broadband,” Gov. Justice said. “This is monumental beyond belief and will absolutely revolutionize and change this state.”

The executive order aims to lift a regulatory cap on broadband projects from $10-million per year to nearly $800-million.

This move by Gov. Justice was applauded by both West Virginia senators on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.