Health officials report 192 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 192 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

It brings the total count to 11,037.

DHHR officials also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 243.

The patients were a 88-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Mingo County, an 84-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 81-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief.”

DHHR officials said 2,344 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 152 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-six patients are in ICU, and 23 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (34), Berkeley (819), Boone (151), Braxton (9), Brooke (98), Cabell (564), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (9), Fayette (377), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (126), Hardy (75), Harrison (287), Jackson (208), Jefferson (378), Kanawha (1,582), Lewis (36), Lincoln (124), Logan (511), Marion (224), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (331), Mineral (146), Mingo (266), Monongalia (1,294), Monroe (127), Morgan (40), Nicholas (56), Ohio (292), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (323), Raleigh (386), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (34), Summers (21), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (280), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (318), Wyoming (70).

