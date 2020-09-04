Advertisement

Philip Barbour & RCB battle to 2-2 draw

Game was scoreless at the half
RCB
RCB(WDTV)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour and RCB girls soccer were scoreless after one half of the play and the two battled to a 2-2 tie on 1 Eagle Way on Thursday night.

Before the game, the Eagles honored their seniors Olivia Collett, Birkley Richards, Rebekah Williams and Lincoln transfer Victoria Sturm.

Richards had both goals for RCB and Bella Rock had 7 saves in net for the Eagles.

