Philip Barbour & RCB battle to 2-2 draw

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour and RCB girls soccer were scoreless after one half of the play and the two battled to a 2-2 tie on 1 Eagle Way on Thursday night.

Before the game, the Eagles honored their seniors Olivia Collett, Birkley Richards, Rebekah Williams and Lincoln transfer Victoria Sturm.

Richards had both goals for RCB and Bella Rock had 7 saves in net for the Eagles.

