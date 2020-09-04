Three season-openers called off for Monongalia County schools

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As a result of the today’s color coded map release by the DHHR and with Monongalia County turning red, three season-openers will not be played in North Central West Virginia.

Per Governor Justice’s orders, no schools that fell into the red category are allowed to play this evening.

Bridgeport at Morgantown, University at Parkersburg South and Clay-Battelle at Bishop Rosencrans (OH) have been postponed. 5 News will bring you the latest regarding updates and rescheduling of games.

Well Monongalia County is now Red on updated , late release map. Barely in red. Now we wait until Saturday and 🙏 we at least go back into orange. Either way not playing next week 😢😡 — John W. Kelley (@theUjwkelley) September 4, 2020

Devastated.



Gutted.



Heart broken.



For our kids and coaches who have done it right for 13 weeks!!!!!!



Absolutely speechless. — Morgantown Athletics (@MohiganAthletic) September 4, 2020

