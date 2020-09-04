Advertisement

Three season-openers called off for Monongalia County schools

Morgantown, University and Clay-Battelle games impacted due to recent DHHR map release
Monongalia County football
Monongalia County football(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As a result of the today’s color coded map release by the DHHR and with Monongalia County turning red, three season-openers will not be played in North Central West Virginia.

Per Governor Justice’s orders, no schools that fell into the red category are allowed to play this evening.

Bridgeport at Morgantown, University at Parkersburg South and Clay-Battelle at Bishop Rosencrans (OH) have been postponed. 5 News will bring you the latest regarding updates and rescheduling of games.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Philip Barbour & RCB battle to 2-2 draw

Updated: 17 hours ago
Game was scoreless at the half

Sports

Buckhannon’s Linger to box on FOX Sunday in Los Angeles

Updated: 18 hours ago
First fight since January

Sports

Fairmont Senior to scrimmage Cabell Midland Friday

Updated: 21 hours ago
Week 1 game vs. Lincoln postponed

Sports

R-junior Doege named WVU starting QB for Week 1

Updated: 21 hours ago
Doege beat out incumbent Austin Kendall

Latest News

Sports

Wirt County forfeits Thursday’s opener at Trinity due to rise of COVID-19 cases in Mon County

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT
Mon County was in the orange zone as of Thursday morning

Sports

Season 33 of the 5th Quarter premieres Friday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
5th Quarter Preview Show

Sports

5th Quarter Preview Show 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
5th Quarter Preview Show

Sports

East Fairmont downs Weir in first game of 2020 season, 4-2

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT
Four different girls scored goals for the Bees

Sports

Lewis County & Braxton will scrimmage Friday, Eagles forfeit opener

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
Two teams will meet in Weston

Sports

WVU QB Doege named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Watch List

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
Award is for best offensive player from state of Texas