Three season-openers called off for Monongalia County schools
Morgantown, University and Clay-Battelle games impacted due to recent DHHR map release
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As a result of the today’s color coded map release by the DHHR and with Monongalia County turning red, three season-openers will not be played in North Central West Virginia.
Per Governor Justice’s orders, no schools that fell into the red category are allowed to play this evening.
Bridgeport at Morgantown, University at Parkersburg South and Clay-Battelle at Bishop Rosencrans (OH) have been postponed. 5 News will bring you the latest regarding updates and rescheduling of games.
