Butler, Gyorko headline WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Da’Sean Butler and Jedd Gyorko are heading to the fall. The two Mountaineers stand outs were announced as a part of the eleven member class that was selected for the WVU Sports Hall of Fame this year.

Butler is the winningest player in Mountaineer program history. The first-team All-American played at WVU from 2007-10 and was also a first team all-Big East selection and won the 2010 Big East Championship Most Outstanding player. Butler is the school’s third all-time leading scorer and led WVU to the 2010 Final Four.

Gyorko was a 10-time All-American for the Mountaineers in his three year West Virginia baseball career from 2008-10. The current Milwaukee Brewer is first all-time in batting average for the Mountaineers with a career clip of .404.

The other former Mountaineers being inducted are Janáe (Cox) Asbury (gymnastics), Janis Denise “JD” Drummonds (women’s basketball), Richard “Dick” Leftridge (football), John McGrath (men’s soccer), Tony Robertson (men’s basketball), John Rost (rifle), Clara (Grandt) Santucci (women’s cross country & track), Tom Shafer (baseball) and Ron Wolfley (football).

Due to COVID-19, the class will not be inducted this fall and instead be recognized along with the 2021 class next year.

