Ira E. (Dick) Frame age 81 of Thornton, WV passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Fairmont Health and Rehab Center in Fairmont, WV. He was born September 19, 1938 the son of the late Paul Frame and Lovenia May (Hershman) Frame in Phillipi, WV. Dick was the beloved husband of 60 years to Barbara Jean (Wolfe) Frame. He is survived by two children: Son; Stephen Gregory Frame and wife Ingrid of Hedgesville , WV and daughter Melissa Lynn Bolyard and husband Roger of Parsons, WV: five grandchildren: Jebediah, Tobias Frame of Hedgesville, Kaitlynd Bolyard and husband Austin of Terra Alta, WV, Brooklyn Bolyard and Addison Bolyard both of Parsons, WV; survived by one sister; Mary Curkendall of Vienna, WV, one aunt; Lona Mae Smoot of Fayetteville, NC; also several cousins, nieces and nephews. Dick graduated from Philip Barbour High School with the Class of 1956 and also Alderson Broaddus College with top honors with the Class of 1960. He was a teacher for the Preston County Board of Education , teaching English for 34 years. Dick was preceded in death by five sisters: Ann Phillips, Shirley Jones, Loretta Bosley, Norma Jean Frame and Bonnie Smoot. He was a member of NRA (National Rifle Association). He and his wife supported `Samaritans Purse Operation Christmas Child by doing over 1000 shoeboxes a year. He enjoyed his family and was an incredibly passionate reader. He enjoyed hunting with his family and friends and was a lifelong avid fan of New York Yankees and WVU sports. Family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home and Monday, September 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. till the funeral hour at 11:00 a.m. Monday September 7, 2020 with Pastor Garry Whitescarver officiating. Interment will follow at Evansville Cemetery. Online Condolences:www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.