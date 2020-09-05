Marshall Shuts Out WVU’s Week 1 opponent, EKU, 59-0

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Charleston native Grant Wells went 16-of-23 for 307 yards and four touchdowns in his first start as Herd quarterback as Marshall shutout Eastern Kentucky, 59-0.

The Mountaineers will welcome in EKU for its 2020 opener next Saturday at noon on Fox Sports 1.

The Herd limited the Colonels to just 166 yards of offense. Starting QB Parker McKinney went just 7-of-10 for 71 yards with an interception.

University high school product Amir Richardson scored his first collegiate touchdown with four minutes to play in the game on a three yard connection from Luke Zban. Amir was moved to tight end entering his redshirt freshman season in Huntington.

A reason to smile today for @U_Athletics!!! First collegiate touchdown for former Hawk @AmirRichardsonn! @theUjwkelley https://t.co/hkp3QHF7Hy — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) September 5, 2020

