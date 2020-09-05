Advertisement

Mon County Delegates urge Gov. Justice to continue including WVU students in county’s COVID-19 count

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delegates Barbara Evans Fleischauer, Evan Hansen, Rodney Pyles, Danielle Walker and John Williams all co-signed an email to Governor Jim Justice asking him to resist calls to exclude WVU student’s positive cases in the county’s total numbers.

“WVU is not a bubble,” said Delegate Hansen. “None of us want to see Monongalia County in the red on the state’s color-coded map,” he said, “but it’s not right to change the rules to get the outcome that some people want to see.”

WVU reported its most infectious week. According to reports, between August 31st and September 3rd, WVU officials received 900 test results and found 112 positive cases. That is the most positive cases found and the least test results received since WVU began testing in July. The positive rate of the week is 12.5%.

“We are all concerned about our children and would prefer they were in school,” said Delegate Walker, “but with so many infections, and so many vulnerable people, we’ve got to look at the big picture.  We can’t put blinders on.”

Read the delegate’s full letter here:

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice,

Via Email

Dear Governor Justice:

The COVID-19 pandemic presents us with many challenges for which there are no good solutions. How to provide a solid education to West Virginia’s children is certainly one of these challenges.

The county color coding system that your administration has implemented provides a systematic approach to differentiate between counties where community spread is more or less prevalent. While many decisions went into this system, we found it to be reasonable and transparent, and we appreciate that it was developed with guidance from public health experts. The consequences of moving from green to yellow to orange to red have been laid out in detail, well before the start of the school year.

Across the state and in Monongalia County, we have been playing by these rules for some time, but, unfortunately, the numbers in Monongalia County are trending in a bad direction. On today’s map the county is orange, but we expect to turn red tomorrow or Saturday, with major implications for our county schools, including athletics.

Some are advocating for changing the rules at this late date, just days before the first Saturday map is scheduled to be published, so that positive tests of WVU students no longer count toward the county’s seven-day rolling average. We do not agree with this change. None of us want to see Monongalia County in the red, but it’s not right to change the rules to get the outcome that some people want to see.

We also think it would be bad public policy. WVU students live in and around Morgantown. Some live in dorms, and some live off-campus. Some have been responsible and followed public health protocols, and others haven’t. Some are symptomatic have been tested, and are quarantined, but others may be asymptomatic and still infecting people in Mon County-both inside and outside of the WVU community. WVU isn’t a bubble. Just think about what happened at the bars a few nights ago that led you to shut them down again.

We urge you to stick with the system that has been in place. Changing it would be bad policy, and it would give the impression that government officials are changing the rules to get the outcome they desire.

There are many important interests to be juggled - whether children should be in school, whether sports should be played, whether there is justification for greater restrictions of some businesses, such as bars, more than others, and whether there will be repercussions for WVU, the economic driver of this community. In our minds, during a global pandemic, the health of the public should be the paramount concern. We hope you will continue to keep public health as the lodestar for the state of West Virginia as we navigate this crisis. Thank you for considering our opinions and for trying to do what is best for the citizens of this state.

Sincerely,

Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer

Delegate Evan Hansen

Delegate Rodney Pyles

Delegate Danielle Walker

Delegate John Williams

Monongalia County Delegates, September 04, 2020

