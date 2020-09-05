Mon Health and Mylan Park to hold First Responders Appreciation Movie Night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Systems announced they have extended their free movie series partnership with Mylan Park into early August.

The partnership was originally scheduled to end in early August. Saturday will be the new end of the partnership. For the last night, Mon Health Systems will be holding a special occasion for local first responders in honor of September 11th.

Organizers will be showing the Disney film ’Onward’ for free for anyone in the community. First responders will receive gifts throughout the weekend including free popcorn and drinks. They will also receive four guest passes to use at Mylan Park facilities. Children are encouraged to dress as first responders to show support.

“We work nonstop to protect the health and safety of all workers who are on the frontlines,” said Natalie Stone, Executive Director of Building & Construction Trades Council of NCWV. “We are thrilled to be a part of this very special night to celebrate our local first responders.”

The movie night is free to the public and begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Mylan Park. social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Organizers recommend you bring your own seating.

