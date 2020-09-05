Advertisement

President of Monongalia County WVEA reacts to red phase

"I really want to be in school. I would so much rather be starting on a normal year and teaching my kids and seeing them. I would already be smiling with them and laughing with them," she added.
“I really want to be in school. I would so much rather be starting on a normal year and teaching my kids and seeing them. I would already be smiling with them and laughing with them,” she added.(WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Monongalia County’s rising COVID-19 numbers put them in the red phase.

Monongalia County Education Association President, Heather DeLuca-Nestor said that schools were originally going to do nine weeks of remote learning before allowing students to return in person.

However, the plans changed to a hybrid model where students would only go to school in person two days a week.

DeLuca-Nestor added the education association was not in favor of the hybrid plan as it creates room for confusion. She said the plan didn’t account for all those involved.

“I really want to be in school. I would so much rather be starting on a normal year and teaching my kids and seeing them. I would already be smiling with them and laughing with them,” she added.

DeLuca-Nestor said she hoped that Monongalia County continues to count WVU students in their COVID-19 numbers as they are still able to interact with the public.

