Trump supporters hold boat parade on Tygart Lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Local President Trump supporters gathered at Tygart Lake for a boat parade.

Community members came together and decorated their boats to show their allegiance to the president.

The parade started at noon at the Tygart Lake Marina. Supporters hopped on boats and went for a ride around the lake.

Many of the boats had American and Trump 2020 flags. However, not all supporters got on a boat.

Veteran Don Stevens sat on a bench to watch as the boats left the marina.

He said he thought Trump had done a lot for veterans.

“As a vet and as a president that has done more for veterans than anyone I’ve ever seen in that office in 60 years. I decided I would come out and support him,” Stevens said.

Stevens added he was glad the parade could still be held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

