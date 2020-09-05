Virtual Morgantown Pride block party

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Local LGBTQIA+ group held their annual block party online due to COVID-19.

Morgantown Pride kicked off their weekend of virtual events with a “garden party” on zoom.

The group was holding events online for people of all ages.

Some of the events included speed dating/friending, a children’s dance class, and a prerecorded parade.

Vice President of Morgantown Pride, Rozzy Lauderback, said the group wanted all community members to feel welcome.

“We are trying to include everyone. When we say y’all belong here as our tagline, we mean everyone, and we’re hoping to create a space that’s safe and inclusive,” Lauderback said.

More details on the weekend can be found on Morgantown Pride’s Facebook page.

