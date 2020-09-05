Advertisement

Woman thanks Fairmont community for support

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - As more places are starting to re-open, using a public restroom during a global pandemic may seem scary.

Dollie Smallwood, a Fairmont resident who has cancer, tries to use a public restroom but was denied.

Smallwood is battling stage 3 colon cancer. As she was finishing her chemotherapy treatments, she and her family went to go ice cream at her favorite spot, but with chemotherapy, sometimes things come at bad times.

“I don’t feel that it’s their fault,” said Smallwood.

Smallwood went inside the Dairy Creme Corner and asked to use their public restroom but because of covid-19, their “restrooms are not available for public use.”

“I asked because I didn’t want to be sick in the public eye and when she said no I said ’that’s fine’ and we all just decided to pack up and go home and I didn’t make it,” said Smallwood.

Infection preventionist for the United Hospital Center Diane Bolyard says if you have to use a pubic restroom, proceed with caution.

“When you gotta, you gotta go so we keep everything in mind, the same thing we’ve been practice with covid, we’re going to try t to social distance. If you peek in the door and it seems crowded, that’s a problem,” said Bolyard.

Smallwood took to Facebook to apologize for the side effect of chemotherapy.

“I was just hoping that maybe one or two people that were there that day would’ve seen that and realized that I just wasn’t somebody that was strung out or drug and it happened so fast,” said Smallwood.

The chemotherapy Smallwood describes is a long journey and she wasn’t sure if she should continue it. It was the flood of support from family, friends and strangers that kept her going.

“My body’s still going through the treatment and I’m in a lot of pain and I have all these side effects and yes there’ so much fatigue but my heart was still full of happiness,” said Smallwood.

Smallwood doesn’t blame the shop, she blames the cancer. She finishes her chemotherapy next week.

