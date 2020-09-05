Advertisement

WVU ending most infectious week since student testing began

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the latest reporting by WVU, the week of Aug. 31 - Sept. 6th was the most infectious week since staff and students began testing in July.

The weekly results only include Aug. 31st until Sept. 3rd, Friday’s results have not been posted on the school’s dashboard at this time. Despite the incomplete data for the week, 900 tests results have been received and 112 positive cases have been found among students. Leading to a positive rate of nearly 12.5%.

This is the second week in a row that WVU has broken its weekly record. Between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30, 1,753 results were received and 67 positive cases were found, leading to a positive rate of 3.82%.

As of Saturday, the most amount of positive cases were found among students with the least amount of results.

WVU students are currently counted in the state’s reporting of Monongalia County, despite efforts to distinguish the two. Monongalia County currently has the second most coronavirus cases in the state (1,342), sitting behind Kanawha County (1,650).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 W. Va. | 252 more cases reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
No new deaths were reported.

News

Mon County Delegates urge Gov. Justice to continue including WVU students in county’s COVID-19 count

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
"It’s not right to change the rules to get the outcome that some people want to see.”

WDTV

Virtual Morgantown Pride block party

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local LGBTQIA+ group held their annual block party online due to Covid-19.

News

President of Monongalia County WVEA reacts to red phase

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
“I really want to be in school. I would so much rather be starting on a normal year and teaching my kids and seeing them. I would already be smiling with them and laughing with them,” she added.

Latest News

News

Woman thanks Fairmont community for support

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
As more places are starting to re-open, using a public restroom during a global pandemic may seem scary.

News

Accident impacts those back ‘Holmes’: former Bridgeport athlete seriously injured

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
It takes a lot for an athlete to have an impact on and off the field, and after a tragic accident in Braxton County involving former athlete, from Bridgeport High School class of ’17, Mackenzie Holmes, his impact off the field is showing now more than ever.

News

Child life-flighted from burn injuries in Shinnston

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Harrison 911 operators say a child was life-flighted near Pine Bluff Road in Shinnston for burn injuries.

News

Car flys off interstate, crashes into pond

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
A single vehicle driving near the Fairmont exit on I-79 drove off the ramp and landed into a muddy pond.

Sports

Three season-openers called off for Monongalia County schools

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT
Morgantown, University and Clay-Battelle games impacted due to recent DHHR map release

News

Health officials report 192 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
WV DHHR officials reported 192 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.