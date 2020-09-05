WVU ending most infectious week since student testing began

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the latest reporting by WVU, the week of Aug. 31 - Sept. 6th was the most infectious week since staff and students began testing in July.

The weekly results only include Aug. 31st until Sept. 3rd, Friday’s results have not been posted on the school’s dashboard at this time. Despite the incomplete data for the week, 900 tests results have been received and 112 positive cases have been found among students. Leading to a positive rate of nearly 12.5%.

This is the second week in a row that WVU has broken its weekly record. Between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30, 1,753 results were received and 67 positive cases were found, leading to a positive rate of 3.82%.

As of Saturday, the most amount of positive cases were found among students with the least amount of results.

WVU students are currently counted in the state’s reporting of Monongalia County, despite efforts to distinguish the two. Monongalia County currently has the second most coronavirus cases in the state (1,342), sitting behind Kanawha County (1,650).

