Your Weekend Weather Outlook | Labor Day Weekend 2020

This Labor Day weekend will feature quiet weather and comfortable temperatures. A little more cloud cover on Monday with the chance for a shower.
This Labor Day weekend will feature quiet weather and comfortable temperatures. A little more cloud cover on Monday with the chance for a shower.(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We made through our mid-week wet pattern with our weekend reward already showing off tonight. Any little cloud cover we have will continue to clear out overnight before quickly building again for a brief period of time Saturday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature bright sunshine with comfortably cool temperatures. By Labor Day, we do have the chance to for a shower to interrupt our sunny days but nothing enough to ruin any fun. Enjoy and be safe!

Saturday: Besides a few early morning clouds, our weekend kicks off with bright sunshine and a comfortable breeze. High: 78

Sunday: Another great day with abundant sunshine to brighten up the region. A few clouds will develop late. Temperatures around seasonable. High: 82

Monday (Labor Day): Our holiday for the hard-working should feature mostly dry weather, however there is a slight chance of a shower from a little ripple or wave moving through. Nothing enough to ruin any outdoor plans. High: 86

Tuesday: Things look messy to the North of us, above the Pennslyvania state line. We are keeping a shower chance in the forecast just in case that area of wet weather decides to drop into our region. Otherwise, it we will make a return to the heat and humidity with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. High: 88

