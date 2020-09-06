Carl E. Pearson Carl E. Pearson, 76, of Bridgeport passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. He was born on December 10, 1943 in Bloomfield, Iowa a son of the late Carl and Pauline Pearson. He is survived by his daughter, Stacy Pearson of Bridgeport; his brother Steve Pearson of Colorado, his companion Hilda Kerns of Bridgeport, her son, Matt Kerns of Georgia and his wife Natalie, and their children Nathen and Tyson as well several cousins, nieces and nephews. Through advances in DNA technology he was reunited with his biological siblings Linda Meek, Karen Freeborn, Sonjia Wilhau, Kathy Knoll and Mike Burchland. He was preceded in death by his parents. Carl began his life in Bloomfield, Iowa where he was a star athlete. After high school he enlisted in the Army and became a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War. After the war, he became a commercial airline pilot and retired from the airlines after more than 20 years as a captain on the 737 aircraft with Us Airways. To many of his closest friends he was simply known as “the captain.” Carl had travelled the world and lived in many places including Iowa, Germany, Washington DC, Pittsburgh, and Sarasota, FL, but his favorite place to be was Bridgeport, WV. Carl was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending his days on the golf course with his friends at Bridgeport Country Club and Pete Dye Golf Club. Carl was a man of few words but was full of wisdom. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends but most of all by his daughter, Stacy. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to Disabled Veterans Organization at www.donate.dav.org. Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10 am – 12 noon, where a memorial service will be held at 12 noon with Reverend Dr. Ken Ramsey presiding.

