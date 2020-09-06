Advertisement

Monongalia County will not have in-person learning, WVDE releases update ahead of school start date

Monongalia County Schools
Monongalia County Schools(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education officials released an update to the county color code map Saturday. Monogalia County remained in the red, meaning in-person learning will not be happening when school begins on Tuesday.

Nine school districts are orange and will start school remotely including Kanawha, Putnam, Wayne, Logan, Mingo, Fayette, Monroe and Mercer.

Since the last update last week, four counties including Putnam, Wayne, Mingo and Fayette counties fell to an orange status while Monongalia County jumped from yellow to red.

Monroe returned to orange status meaning Monongalia County is now the only one left in the red status.

Staff will still provide essential support services to red counties, however, all sports activities and competition will be halted.

The map is based on a seven-day rolling average of positive coronavirus cases in the county. School districts must be in green or yellow to start school in-person for the week when the map is updated on Saturdays.

